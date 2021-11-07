Letter: Help supply chain by helping our truckers

A few years ago, the U.S. Department of Transportation began enforcing limits to the number of miles that individual truck drivers could drive in a day. That was a sensible safety measure. The unintended consequence of that was that these truckers are having a great deal of trouble finding places to rest or sleep.

Each night there are semi tractors parked on the shoulders of the interstate while the drivers try to sleep. Meanwhile, rest stops and service plazas on the interstates and turnpikes are being closed.

Now that the secretary of transportation is making it into work again, maybe he could get out and actually talk to the drivers that are the most important link in our supply chain.

He would learn that the life of the trucker is very difficult, and the Transportation Department is making it worse without lifting a finger to improve the lot for these most critical workers. It’s no wonder that there’s a shortage of truckers, as badly as they are treated.

Meanwhile, the state of Oklahoma and the city of Tulsa should step up and do what they can.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.