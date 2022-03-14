 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Help Oklahoma women break incarceration cycle

  • 0

Oklahoma women and mothers are crying out for help.

Oklahoma leads the world in female incarceration rates; the Prison Policy Initiative shows women are charged 72% more for nonviolent drug offenses than male convictions on sentencing, which is the same as violent offenders, adding to prison capacity 119%.

Oklahoma prisons estimate 70% of women living with mental health illness and average ACE (adverse childhood experiences) scores of 5.75. We know that seven out of 10 children who have an incarcerated parent will also be detained themselves, thus creating a cycle of generational incarceration.

Outpatient programs here in Tulsa partner with the George Kaiser Family Foundation to focus on strengthening individuals and families, breaking the cycle of intergenerational incarceration, helping women in the criminal justice systems become productive members of society, more cost-effective measures than incarceration, and improving public safety.

This program is unavailable outside the Tulsa area and cannot keep up with the rapidly increasing incarceration rate.

People are also reading…

Oklahoma needs a better solution, starting with pre-intervention that focuses on disciplines, not punishments.

An intervention like this will open the doors for programs specifically for women and mothers that fosters a place of healing from trauma and addictions, a place to learn why they act on specific behaviors, but most importantly, a place that promotes family, strength-based trauma treatments, and family education to decrease generational and reincarceration outcomes.

We need more than a surface-level solution. Oklahomans need healing and recovery for our women and mothers.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Time for people to reject the Republican Party

Letter: Time for people to reject the Republican Party

"Republicans like to equate their 'conservative' values with Christianity and faith, but in reality they have aligned themselves with elitist thinking which only aspires to 'conserve' the upper hand of a small powerful group over the needs and will of the people,"

Letter: Birth certificate legislation is immoral

Letter: Birth certificate legislation is immoral

"Though my family is now members of a large, non-denominational church movement which has many evangelical markers as tenets of faith, my heart has been broken by those who now bear that label as a militant slogan of superiority," writes Owasso resident Loni Capshew.

Letter: Biden's speech was empty rhetoric

Letter: Biden's speech was empty rhetoric

"(Biden's) speech was tainted with hypocrisy. He attempted to present that the border was in control but his czar for the border, that was sitting behind him, has been pretty much MIA, with the highest illegal immigration in years," says Broken Arrow resident David Jones.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert