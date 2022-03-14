Letter: Help Oklahoma women break incarceration cycle

Oklahoma women and mothers are crying out for help.

Oklahoma leads the world in female incarceration rates; the Prison Policy Initiative shows women are charged 72% more for nonviolent drug offenses than male convictions on sentencing, which is the same as violent offenders, adding to prison capacity 119%.

Oklahoma prisons estimate 70% of women living with mental health illness and average ACE (adverse childhood experiences) scores of 5.75. We know that seven out of 10 children who have an incarcerated parent will also be detained themselves, thus creating a cycle of generational incarceration.

Outpatient programs here in Tulsa partner with the George Kaiser Family Foundation to focus on strengthening individuals and families, breaking the cycle of intergenerational incarceration, helping women in the criminal justice systems become productive members of society, more cost-effective measures than incarceration, and improving public safety.

This program is unavailable outside the Tulsa area and cannot keep up with the rapidly increasing incarceration rate.

Oklahoma needs a better solution, starting with pre-intervention that focuses on disciplines, not punishments.

An intervention like this will open the doors for programs specifically for women and mothers that fosters a place of healing from trauma and addictions, a place to learn why they act on specific behaviors, but most importantly, a place that promotes family, strength-based trauma treatments, and family education to decrease generational and reincarceration outcomes.

We need more than a surface-level solution. Oklahomans need healing and recovery for our women and mothers.

