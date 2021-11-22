Letter: Help Oklahoma beverage makers recycle bottles

We all care about keeping our communities vibrant and free from pollution. Oklahoma’s beverage companies were proud to support local solutions to improve recycling in our state.

The beverage industry is designing its bottles to be 100% recyclable, and we want them all back so they can be made into new ones. But without access to residential recycling, our bottles can end up where they don’t belong: in landfills or as litter in our beautiful outdoors.

To help improve the collection of our bottles and other recyclable materials, we launched a program called Every Bottle Back. We’re working with local communities like Broken Arrow to find solutions to improve access to recycling infrastructure and help collect more valuable recyclable materials like our beverage cans and bottles so they can be remade into new ones.

We were excited to partner with the city of Broken Arrow in July 2020 to help bring a new curbside recycling program to its residents. Through Every Bottle Back, we invested $390,500, which has provided 35,000 households with curbside carts and recycling educational materials.

Over the next 10 years, our investment in Broken Arrow is expected to collect an estimated 124 million pounds of recyclable materials.