Letter: Heed the words former editorial editor Wayne Greene wrote

A Tulsan for 46 years, I have my list of Tulsa heroes.

Some are clergy. Some are lawyers. Some are doctors, nurses, pharmacists and other health care professionals who care more about patients than money.

Some are faculty and staff colleagues at the University of Tulsa. Some are former students who taught me more than I taught them.

Some are janitors, receptionists, store clerks and cashiers, all underpaid. And some are the neighbors I am so lucky to have.

And some of my Tulsa heroes work for a newspaper.

Second to none among Tulsa's superb journalists is (I refuse to say "was") the Tulsa World's Wayne Greene.

At once informative and entertaining to read in the World, he also shared his wisdom and wit with me by email and phone. Moreover, his sense of humor itself deserves a Pulitzer.

Wayne is a fellow anyone should be grateful to know. Though he will likely flinch or blush at this, Wayne Greene strikes me as the kind of person whom an ancient teacher called the salt of the Earth.

But it is not enough to praise the virtuous. We must also heed their words and follow their example.