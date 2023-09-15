As a conservative, I have long been wary of the heavy hand of government reaching into the decision-making process. Across the country today, and within our own community, that is being born out in many states where taxpayers are footing the bill for more expensive municipal projects.

Recently, Stillwater planned on borrowing $13.5 million to finance street and water infrastructure improvements, but Bank of America appeared on a list of financial institutions banned by the state treasurer, which ended up costing Stillwater an additional $1.5 million to finance its projects with a higher interest rate from a competing financial institution.

As the longest-serving Republican on the House Financial Services Committee, U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas remains an outspoken advocate for our state and region when it comes to matters of banking, housing, insurance and finance.

My hope, as a Republican, is that our congressman will refrain from using his position to jump aboard a partisan bandwagon that pits the government against businesses.

It’s wrong to pick specific sectors as winners and losers. Market performance and financial investments should drive sound private sector decision-making, profitability and competition, not regulators or government activists in our nation’s capital.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.