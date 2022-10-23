 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Heaven sent or hell bent? Look for the signs.

Having grown up as an evangelical here in Oklahoma, I was told from an early age about the benefits of heaven and the perils of hell; however, I was always puzzled about hell and how to tell if someone represents heaven or hell.

After a lot of research, I gathered a much data as I could to find a way to solve this problem. I thought long and hard and prayed often about this difficult issue and came up with a sure-fire way to identify a representative of the dark side.

First of all, I realized that such a representative would have to be an attractive person to be acceptable. This public relations feat resolved, I proceeded with my analyses and came up with the following way.

First, when he (or she) appears to us, he will come wrapped in an American flag because he will appear to be a true patriot of the United States. Second, he will be carrying a bible because he will appear to be a true representative of Christ. Third – this is the most important way to recognize him (or her) – his actions and words will be directly opposed to Christian teachings.

This information I’ve kept with me to avoid many pitfalls in life and it has saved me from many a problem, especially in the area of politics. I hope this information will help enlighten your readers.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

