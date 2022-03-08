 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Heartfelt thanks to public school teachers

There are so many politicians and situations I find irritating at the present time that I was getting a little worked up over which one I wanted to focus on as the subject of this letter.

After reading the opinion piece by Jessica Jernegan ("True stories of #PublicSchoolProud," Feb. 25), however, I totally changed both my attitude and intent.

I found Jernegan's article so heartwarming and inspirational that all I now want to do is say a hearty amen to her praise of all the kind, wonderful, helpful things that our public school teachers, counselors, administrators, coaches and support staff workers do for the students, parents and fellow workers they come in contact with on a daily basis.

As a student in my younger days, I did not really appreciate the tremendous positive impact that the various people I encountered in my public school experiences would have on my future educational endeavors, personal and professional successes, physical and mental wellbeing, and the overall happiness and enjoyment of life I would enjoy as an adult.

A heartfelt thank you to all those members of our community who are engaged in any aspect of our public school system. At the same time, I want to ask any of our politicians in this state who are involved in some of the ongoing efforts to denigrate and/or defund our public schools to please knock it off.

