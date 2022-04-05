Letter: Heartfelt thank-you to restaurant, Fire Department and EMSA for their help

I would like to thank the McNellie’s 71st Street and Yale Avenue employees, the Tulsa Fire Department, EMSA, and the Saint Francis emergency room staff for the concern and help they gave me recently.

While my wife and I enjoyed the nice weather on the outdoor patio, I became very hot and dehydrated. As I entered the building to leave, I fell. The McNellie’s staff, along with a couple of diners, came to my rescue.

Besides the people I have already mentioned, there was a retired Stillwater police chief and another man who were a big help to me and my wife. They offered to walk me to our car.

When the Fire Department truck showed up, I was turned over to them. I cannot praise TFD enough for their concern.

When EMSA showed up, they took over. Again, very professional and very concerned. I was taken to the Saint Francis ER. I was seen immediately and tests were run.

My wife and I want all to know that McNellie’s, TFD, EMSA and Saint Francis not only did their jobs, but went over and above to ensure that I was cared for properly.

