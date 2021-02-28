Letter: Health department bill 'ill-conceived' and unnecessary

As an assistant district attorney from 1969 to 1981 under former District Attorney S.M. "Buddy" Fallis, Jr., I advised the Tulsa City-County Health Department on legal matters including enforcement.

The health department began by action from the mayor, Tulsa City Commission and the Tulsa County Commission.

It has been the crown jewel of health departments in Oklahoma since.

Politics was never an issue in the enforcement of health issues under former Director George Prothro. I have observed that to be true for his successors, and certainly true under Dr. Bruce Dart.

Tulsa can be proud of its Tulsa City-County Health Department, which Tulsa County taxpayers fund, not the state of Oklahoma.

The introduction of legislation to change the management of our health department is ill-conceived and will subject it to partisan politics where politics has no role and should not have a role.

The Tulsa City-County Health Department is funded by Tulsa County taxpayers for Tulsa County. It has been doing fine since 1955.