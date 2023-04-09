To avoid a repeat of the last days of the Roman Republic, now is the time when we all must keep calm. No good will come of violence from whatever corner of the political compass.

Use all means of peaceful protest. Write your congressional representatives. Write your senators. Never neglect to vote.

But do not dehumanize those who disagree with your politics.

We have a duty to heal the wounds in the body politic so the nation will be strong for our children.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.