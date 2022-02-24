Letter: Heading toward another foolish war

The greatest threat to our democracy today is the likelihood that we are well on our way to yet another undeclared war.

The Democrats used to be the peace party. Today they are leading the charge. They have to rally around their president with his bombs and his guns.

We humans are capable of governing ourselves but we are just barely pulling it off. Maybe instead of having elections to pick our political class we should just draw lots, like being called for jury duty. That would be far more representative. It’s hard to imagine that the results would be any worse.

The group of people that have been misused and lied to the most by our government are our veterans. The political class are simply shocked that so many veterans were involved in Jan 6. If you beat a dog long enough, eventually it will bite you.

Before we start this next war I would suggest some thoughtfulness and reflection as to how many more foolish wars our democracy will survive.

