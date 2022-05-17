 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: HB 4106 will help provide mental health services to teens

With respect to the House Bill 4106, I encourage the public to pay attention to this legislation. Individuals, families and organizations have all had a difficult time over the last two years. Mental health services are in high demand as a result.

I am reminded of the hardships our youth had before COVID-19 whenever I think about them. Teen anxiety, depression, and suicide are often exacerbated by a combination of factors, including excessive scheduling, peer pressure, academic success, trauma, and bullying.

Those issues still plague today's youth, but they've added a slew of new ones. Our young people are afraid, isolated and disenfranchised.

This legislation will ensure every school in Oklahoma has an evidence-based protocol for responding to students in a suicidal and mental health crisis. Our school's suicide prevention and intervention efforts will provide a safe and secure learning environment for our students.

According to the CDC, suicide is the second-leading cause of death in Oklahoma in ages 10-25.

I admire the legislators' efforts in introducing HB 4106 to address the state's mental health crisis. As a result of this legislation, schools and mental health agencies would be able to work collaboratively to keep students safe, develop a protocol and ensure parents and guardians are always notified of a student in crisis.

I encourage the public to pay attention to this legislation, and I encourage state senators to support this bill.

