Letter: HB 2729 would help a former inmate become productive citizen

The rate at which Oklahoma incarcerates individuals has been an issue for many years.

As we all know, Oklahoma has one of the highest incarceration rates of women in the nation. Out of 10 states with the highest incarceration rate, Oklahoma ranks No. 2 with an incarceration rate of 639 per 100,000 people.

As a way to combat incarceration, re-entry programs can address this issue and provide public safety.

In Oklahoma, House Bill 2729 would give second chances to medium- and high-risk inmates leaving incarceration.

This bill is a pilot prison re-entry Program that would provide support to individuals who have experienced incarceration.

The support and services these individuals would include an individualized plan to self-sufficiency and ongoing case management services. Those services would include housing support, food, clothing, physical and mental health services, substance abuse treatment, identification cards and academic and vocational training.

All of these services are essential to an individual succeeding in life after incarceration.

This bill has the potential to impact a formerly incarcerated person to become a productive citizen of society again.