Letter: HB 1775 seeks to erase the history we need to learn
Letter: HB 1775 seeks to erase the history we need to learn

Are white folks are so fragile that we cannot handle any "discomfort or guilt?" People of color have had to experience discomfort their entire lives.

We should be feeling guilt and discomfort – even if we haven't personally contributed to theirs. I know I do. Guilt is what motivates us to make changes for the better.

House Bill 1775, contrary to state Attorney General John O’Connor’s statement, will ensure that the terrible treatment that people of color have endured will be wiped from our history. That is not a value of this Oklahoman.

House Bill 1775 prohibits teaching that one race or sex is inherently superior to another and that anyone, by virtue of their race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.
