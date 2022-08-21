 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: HB 1775 reinforces institutional racism

We are not guilty for the racism of our ancestors or for our country’s historical institutional racism, but we are responsible and deserve to be ashamed if by our words and deeds we promote and reinforce such wrongs today.

House Bill 1775 effectively makes it a crime to teach about anti-Semitism, the Diary of Anne Frank, the reality of American slavery and the courageous ongoing struggle for Civil Rights. It does not, as Oklahoma’s governor claims, bring us together. It is a ban that tears us asunder.

Ironically, the supporters of HB 1775 do not seem to realize that passage of the ban and every attempt to enforce it is proof positive of the continued existence of institutional racism. Irony, however, will always be lost on some people.

