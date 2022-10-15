 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: HB 1775 needs to be strengthened

  • 0

A recent Tulsa World Article relates a series of statements made by an English teacher now employed at Rogers Middle School, including an obscenity directed at parents ("Teacher's frustration with law publicized," Oct. 7). I find these remarks disturbing.

More disturbing still is that this individual is employed at Tulsa Public Schools after being separated from Owasso Public Schools over said remarks. The public school system thereby displays its consideration of what constitutes professionalism in education.

The World criticizes the manner in which these remarks became known and turns the story to suit its opposition to House Bill 1775. It seems the article’s author does not find these remarks troubling, but rather is troubled by the manner in which they became known and that the subject individual feels constrained by HB 1775.

People are also reading…

You wonder why educators, school boards and public education in general are held in low regard? You wonder why HB 1775 was passed in the first place? The employment of "education professionals" such as the subject individual help supply some answers.

When a teacher, a self-described “anarchist,” tells his students “I’m your parents now,” I’d tend to believe he means it.

HB 1775 does not need repealed; it needs improved and strengthened. I urge the parents of any students in Oklahoma schools today to be aware of what their children are being taught and by whom.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Joy Hofmeister lost my vote

Letter: Joy Hofmeister lost my vote

"Unfortunately, it seems our government on all levels fosters an atmosphere where real truth is nowhere to be found and whoever spurns evil becomes the prey," says Tulsa resident David Young.

Letter: We need open primaries

Letter: We need open primaries

"I registered as a Republican this year so that I would have some voice in choosing our leaders. It’s sad but true. We need open primaries," says Broken Arrow resident Marsha Shilman.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert