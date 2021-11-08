Letter: HB 1775 has potential upside for LGBTQI students, teachers

As an LGBTQI educator who formerly taught English and history in Oklahoma public schools, House Bill 1775 gives me pause.

However, it’s important to acknowledge that this law also has the best potential we’ve ever seen to help LGBTQI students defend themselves from bigotry and abuse at their schools.

By providing a platform to report complaints, HB 1775 can help these students address that abuse.

LGBTQI students (and educators) have more civil rights protections than they might realize. Under the 14th amendment, Oklahoma’s LGBTQI students have exactly the same rights as any other student to feel safe and comfortable in the classroom and to have their mental health and civil rights respected at school.

The 1989 Price Waterhouse vs. Hopkins U.S. Supreme Court decision established that it’s illegal to punish people for not acting and dressing according to conventional gender norms.

In 2020, the Supreme Court established that the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects LGBTQI people from being discriminated against on the basis of sexual orientation or gender presentation.