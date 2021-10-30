Letter: HB 1775 akin to burning history books

House Bill 1775 is a book-burner law in disguise, and makes it legal to fire teachers and librarians who violate the law by disclosing the painful reality of Oklahoma’s racist past.

If HB 1775 remains legal, it enables many to assume, unless they read or learn differently, that us white, manifest-destiny folks did nothing wrong. Really?

Remember how the University of Oklahoma withdrew from publishing the book “And Still the Waters Run: The Betrayal of the Five Civilized Tribes,” by Angie Debo in 1930s? It tells in painful courthouse details how tribal members were systematically swindled out of their allotted lands; it is one of most disturbing books on Oklahoma’s past.

Even 50 years after its original out-of-state publication, Larry McMurtry, writer of “Lonesome Dove,” praised Debo’s book on its strength and exposures.

If HB 1775 remains law, some elected Capitol supporter discovering Debo could gain support by having it burned on the Capitol steps.

