I refuse to believe I am the only registered voter who is shocked and beyond disappointed in the leading candidates for the 2024 presidential election. Heaven help us.

Must we drag our country through five more years of dissention, division and fossilized politics?

I am 63 and can appreciate that 80-plus-year-old men should not be leading our country. These geriatrics tout tired ideas and polarized, aggressive agendas all orchestrated by the real power players in our country — the lobbyists.

I cannot fathom what we have left my children and grandchildren to deal with. I pray that they are the next "great generation" and abandon the rhetoric and hate spewed at us 24/7 by the electronic media.

I pray that they will deliver leadership not entirely governed by blue or red. They will appreciate that change cannot happen at the click of a mouse and must be a shared responsibility with concessions and cooperation.

We certainly have not taught our younger generations this. They will have to be smarter and more empathetic than what is currently modeled by our senators and congressmen.

It is too late for our generation — witness the likely 2024 presidential nominees (unless, of course, one is in prison and the other in an assisted living facility) on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.

I do love this country, and I do have hope. I have to — for our children.

