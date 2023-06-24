Former President Donald Trump is saying he is being attacked because of politics. I agree!

If he had not been in politics and elected president, he would never have seen a top secret document. He would never have access or been given custody of such documents.

As a former military officer, I had such access. It was clearly explained to me to be one of my greatest responsibilities. I always took this very great trust seriously.

Military officers have lost their careers and freedoms for not securing these documents. Gen. Dwight Eisenhower, immediately before D-Day, had to bust his college roommate and send him home for disclosing information in public. He took this extremely serious.

Trump has broken with his highest responsibility as the former commander in chief.

