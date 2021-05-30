Letter: Having a personal connection to Tulsa Race Massacre

I really love learning about Black history.

We should learn about the Tulsa Race Massacre so people know what really happened during the tragedy and so we don’t repeat history.

Someone in my family was living in Greenwood at the time of the race massacre. It was my great-grandpa, but he was only 3 weeks old.

After the Tulsa Race Massacre, my papa could not find his dad.

His name is Le’ron Leon Hatcher, and his photo is on the Black Wall Street.

