Letter: Hats off to the Tulsa County Election Board

My wife and I had a lot going on for Election Day, and so we went to the Hardesty Library to vote early on Nov. 5, a Saturday. Neither of us had ever voted early before, even though my first presidential election was the year when John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon debated.

There was a line that seemed to stretch on forever, but amazingly, people moved along at a rapid and efficient pace.

I may be going out on a limb here, but I’m guessing the waiting line was made up of members of at least two political parties. Even so, waiting in line was fine, even neighborly.

Everyone got along. People were happy. The Tulsa Election Board folks were extremely skilled and good humored. Each time someone shouted “new voter,” the crowd burst into applause.

I think we were through the line and out the door in about 35 minutes, even though when we saw the line, we thought it would be more than an hour. The whole process was done fantastically well. The folks at our election board are amazing! Tulsa!

