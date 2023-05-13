Gun violence is increasing. That is inarguable. Crazy theories run rampant on social media, and many of our elected officials foment them.

By March 27, 2022, there had been 80 school shootings with 65 dead or injured. The shooting at The Covenant School in Tennessee this year increased the 2023 numbers for the same date to 89 school shootings with 75 killed or injured.

It doesn't take a genius to connect hate speech with violence.

An attorney for one of the Proud Boys on trial for sedition asserted that it was the inflammatory rhetoric of President Donald Trump that drove his client to assault our representatives in our nation's Capitol in an attempt to prevent the peaceful transfer of power.

With this in mind, and as a retired public school teacher who witnessed the stabbing death of a student during the late 1970s, I must question State Superintendent Ryan Walters declaring the Oklahoma Education Association a terrorist organization.

The tenor of the times being what it is, doesn't it seem likely that some misguided angry soul will see or hear those words and seek to wage his or her own personal war on terrorism?

My granddaughter is completing her first year as a special education teacher. She's the sweetest young woman I know with a heart dedicated to serving children with special needs.

Walters' mindless, hateful words place my granddaughter and all teachers at greater risk of becoming another statistic. Walters's lack of experience is dangerous.

