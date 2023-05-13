A recent bill, House Bill 2110, was just passed in the Oklahoma House that would grant protection for those experiencing an overdose when emergency services are called.

This is an addendum to the Oklahoma “Good Samaritan Law” in which the caller in these crises is also protected against lawful action. This bill is an important one and should pave the way for other harm-reduction strategies to follow.

Harm reduction is an evidence-based practice to help those who may be either experiencing drug addiction or possibly just introduced to these drugs. Oklahoma should implement more harm-reduction strategies in the state to potentially save lives from experiencing a fatal overdose.

Oklahoma has lost many lives because of the opioid crisis, and harm reduction can be the first step in saving these lives for those who could experience a fatal overdose.

In the last few years as well, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates a total of $4 billion spent just in Oklahoma on fatal overdoses within its population.

Addiction is a real issue affecting thousands of Oklahomans, and it is imperative that those individuals are kept safe from the high rate of overdoses. Other harm-reduction strategies include Naloxone distribution and medication-assisted treatment utilizing suboxone or methadone.

Oklahomans should fight for harm-reduction strategies to aid in the decrease of the individuals who are jailed due to drug related offenses, save Oklahoma billions of dollars, and save the lives of thousands of people who might experience an accidental fatal overdose.

Editor's Note: HB 2110 passed the Oklahoma House 72-21 and is pending in Senate Judiciary Committee.

