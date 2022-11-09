 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Hardesty Arts Center employees treated badly by board

I am writing to call out the behavior of the ahha board of directors toward the employees of the Hardesty Arts Center ("Ahha Tulsa, Hardesty Arts Center closing," Nov. 4).

From the first day in 2013, it was obvious the overbuilt center could not be sustained financially by attendance income. This was the first and most egregious failure of the board of directors and those involved in building the center.

Perhaps there was no recovery possible from this initial mistake. However, the decision to announce the closing and firing of all staff overnight was uncalled for.

Long ago, the board of directors should have seen closing was inevitable and taken responsible action then. Instead, they have made loyal employees pay a terrible price for what was the board's failure to see what was obvious years ago and close the center with compassion and dignity. Shame on them.

