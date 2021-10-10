Letter: Hard right turn dims America's 'shining city on the hill'

The lights are dimming in the shining city on the hill. Machiavellianism has taken over patriotism. The ghost of George Orwell has invaded the bodies of conservative wonks who tell us that truth isn’t truth and that there are such things as “alternate” facts. And despite of the lack of evidence, two-thirds of Republicans believe former President Donald Trump actually won the election.

Congress is no longer functioning as intended. It doesn’t represent the will of the people. It serves their respective political parties instead. Compromise is almost anathema. The idea of freedom has been separated from the associated need for responsibility. Even those who do act responsibility, like U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), are punished for it. How’s that for a message to the world?

Abraham Lincoln famously said, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.” But today our democracy is under threat as many red states pass laws to make voting more difficult. And they have violated their oath to the Constitution to “promote the general welfare” and protect their citizens from a deadly virus.