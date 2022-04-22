Letter: Hand-written notes, letters have value

I thoroughly enjoyed Lauren Landwerlin's article (“Do the write thing,” April 10). Writing notes, cards, letters and thank you notes seem to be a lost art, unfortunately.
I had just finished filling out Easter cards for 17 "littles" that I send cards to each holiday, including the Fourth of July. Their parents tell me how happy it makes them to receive mail of their own! That makes me happy.
I also had just finished cards for seven adults and would have addressed more, but was out of cards.
Before I retired, I kept at least 6 different cute Post-It Note pads in my desk. I used them regularly to praise, give encouragement and kudos to co-workers.
I once was pretty good at calligraphy, but arthritis has robbed me of most of it. I still use only pretty stationary and have a pencil box full of different colored ink pens to use with my correspondence.
- Jury finds man who dated 16-year-old guilty of coercion of a minor, child porn charges
- Hall of Fame worthy: 1997 Trojans, Cale Gundy, Nancy Lopez, Tommy Morrison and others
- Ramp closures, bridge replacements to tie up traffic in west Tulsa, Owasso
- Bill Haisten: Nick Sidorakis is a Southern Hills asset and a $143 million hero for Tulsa
- Massive LED screen planned at Santa Fe Square, 'a focal point for public gathering,' developer Elliot Nelson says
- Texas state troopers who don't shrink waists could be pulled off duties
- Editorial: It's easy to blame high gas prices on presidents, but it's not that simple
- 'A really bad Monday': Trial begins for man charged with shooting two Tulsa police officers, killing one
- Michael Overall: Tulsa has a surprise for golf fans
- Guerin Emig: In recognition of R.W. McQuarters, one of Tulsa's all-time athletic gems
- Watch Now: Gov. Stitt seeks 'mega legislation' to land 'humongous factory' with 'billions and billions' in investment
- Guerin Emig: Now Texas football AND softball have everyone in a snit. But is it wasted fury?
- Plagued by a mysterious foul odor, Glenpool vows to 'do whatever is necessary to fix the problem'
- 2021-22 All-World boys wrestling: Meet the athlete of the year finalists and see the rest of the first team, second team and honorable mention selections
- Lincoln Riley says he 'could have handled his departure better' in story on Players' Tribune
My personal note cards are abundant. I also use personal return address labels designed for the various holidays and birthdays. I am a firm believer in the written word, no matter how bad the handwriting may be, but the sentiments enclosed in each card or letter are always sincere.
My mother encouraged, but didn't demand that I write a "thank you." I also had teachers who encouraged the same.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!