Letter: Hand-written notes, letters have value

I thoroughly enjoyed Lauren Landwerlin's article (“Do the write thing,” April 10). Writing notes, cards, letters and thank you notes seem to be a lost art, unfortunately.

I had just finished filling out Easter cards for 17 "littles" that I send cards to each holiday, including the Fourth of July. Their parents tell me how happy it makes them to receive mail of their own! That makes me happy.

I also had just finished cards for seven adults and would have addressed more, but was out of cards.

Before I retired, I kept at least 6 different cute Post-It Note pads in my desk. I used them regularly to praise, give encouragement and kudos to co-workers.

I once was pretty good at calligraphy, but arthritis has robbed me of most of it. I still use only pretty stationary and have a pencil box full of different colored ink pens to use with my correspondence.

My personal note cards are abundant. I also use personal return address labels designed for the various holidays and birthdays. I am a firm believer in the written word, no matter how bad the handwriting may be, but the sentiments enclosed in each card or letter are always sincere.

My mother encouraged, but didn't demand that I write a "thank you." I also had teachers who encouraged the same.

Thank you Lauren!

