Letter: Haloes crossed

From G.K. Chesterton's "Everlasting Man": "We must either leave Christ out of Christmas, or Christmas out of Christ, or we must admit, if only as we admit it in an old picture, that those holy heads are too near together for the haloes not to mingle and cross."

The sad truth is that even after that unique infant grew into the mature man, "the true Light … was in the world, … and the world did not know Him. He came to His own, and those who were His own did not receive Him."

