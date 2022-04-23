 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Had enough? Then vote the Republicans out.

When is "enough," enough? When is "just about," all we can stand? When does "almost" become too unbearable? When is "are we there yet" reached?

Majority Republican legislatures are competing to see which state can write and pass the most idiotic laws. Republican U.S. senators introduced a new low in "how low can you go" in their questioning of a Supreme Court justice nominee. Visible, tangible and irrevocable facts have now become lies.

It is astonishingly sad that we have had enough, and almost all that a democracy can withstand. There will be a separation of bad versus good, oppressive versus beneficial, immoral versus virtuous, outrageous versus commendable and wrong versus right.

This separation can and should begin at the ballot box. It's very simple, just vote them out!

