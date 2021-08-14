 Skip to main content
Letter: H.R. 1 not a bill For the People
Regarding the letter "Voting rights" (July 31), the For the People Bill, H.R. 1, it is hardly for the people.

This bill centralizes power within the federal government and takes away many states' rights.

It bans state voter ID laws and notarization of absentee ballots, mandates automatic voter registration and opens the door voting by immigrants living here illegally, urges statehood for the District of Columbia, mandates states make absentee voter boxes available for 45 day and allows politicians to use campaign funds for personal expenses.

I believe every patriotic American wants legal American citizens to vote freely and fairly. That is not what this bill is about.

Many states have made changes to their voting laws to iesure legal legitimate elections.

This bill is for the power hungry politicians in Washington, D.C. It is not a bill For The People.

David Marks, Tulsa

Editor's Note: Only U.S. citizens can vote. To allow immigrants, with or without legal status, to vote would require a Constitutional amendment. H.R. 1 does not address changing voting rights for immigrants. The portion regarding campaign finance reform does not include allowing campaign funds for personal expense. 

