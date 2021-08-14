Letter: H.R. 1 not a bill For the People

Regarding the letter "Voting rights" (July 31), the For the People Bill, H.R. 1, it is hardly for the people.

This bill centralizes power within the federal government and takes away many states' rights.

It bans state voter ID laws and notarization of absentee ballots, mandates automatic voter registration and opens the door voting by immigrants living here illegally, urges statehood for the District of Columbia, mandates states make absentee voter boxes available for 45 day and allows politicians to use campaign funds for personal expenses.

I believe every patriotic American wants legal American citizens to vote freely and fairly. That is not what this bill is about.

Many states have made changes to their voting laws to iesure legal legitimate elections.

This bill is for the power hungry politicians in Washington, D.C. It is not a bill For The People.

David Marks, Tulsa