Letter: Guns at the Tulsa State Fair: What could go wrong?

We’ve got Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado advocating for the bill that would allow firearms at the Oklahoma and Tulsa state fairs, using his “common sense” logic that there are guns smuggled in already, but he’ll be on the lookout for “bad guys,” according to the Tulsa World (“Guns may be legal at next fair,” Feb. 20).

As a teacher who had to take turns manning the door at a local high school to search for weapons, I am, of course thrilled, to know the sheriff has our best interests at heart.

I was just thinking last year when I accompanied three of my grade school grandchildren to the fair, "what this fair really needs is a bunch of folks with guns...and more beer." I can hardly wait for "hard liquor and handgun night" at Driller games.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.