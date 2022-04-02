Letter: Guns are behind the new 'duck and cover' drill for school students

About your duck-and-cover cartoon (March 25): Evidently the cartoonist doesn’t have kids. The issue is people carrying guns. Local people. Not an attack from a foreign country. Schools have to do drills to teach little kids about surviving an active shooter attack.
We need to reform our gun laws. Mental health checks before someone buys a gun. Passing a test to show the owner knows how to safely store and use the gun. License guns like cars. Confiscate guns if owners show they are not trust worthy.
