Letter: Guns are behind the new 'duck and cover' drill for school students

About your duck-and-cover cartoon (March 25): Evidently the cartoonist doesn’t have kids. The issue is people carrying guns. Local people. Not an attack from a foreign country. Schools have to do drills to teach little kids about surviving an active shooter attack.

We need to reform our gun laws. Mental health checks before someone buys a gun. Passing a test to show the owner knows how to safely store and use the gun. License guns like cars. Confiscate guns if owners show they are not trust worthy.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

