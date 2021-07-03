 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Gun suppressors ought to be used by everyone
0 Comments

Letter: Gun suppressors ought to be used by everyone

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Gun silencers are a fantasy from Hollywood. There's no such thing.

However, there are sound suppressors being manufactured and sold, and they only reduce the noise level from deafening to loud.

These suppressors are expensive, highly regulated and restricted because of the silencer lie.

Many people have diminished hearing today because they fired unsuppressed firearms when they were young.

The deafening sound of a firearm being fired damages follicles in the ears causing immediate ringing of the ears and tinnitus (sounds like crickets) later in life.

I want young people to know how to use firearms properly and safely. We all need sound suppressors attached to our firearms for health reasons.

Hollywood has perpetuated the ignorance and lie of the existence of a silencer. There's no such thing.

Suppressors should be sold over the counter with no paperwork or registration.

Readers, enjoy your movies! Just keep in mind, it's Hollywood and most of what we watch is fiction, fantasy and outright lies.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Wayne Greene reads the June 18 Tulsa World editorial, "Addressing Alzheimer’s is a humanitarian and financial necessity"
0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Media trashes all things conservative
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Media trashes all things conservative

"I contend the U.S. media doesn’t need self-critique and introspection because they intellectually know that their reporting is agenda and leftist-ideology driven and have no intention of ameliorating their coverage of politics," said Broken Arrow resident Paul Cooper. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News