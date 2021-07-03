Letter: Gun suppressors ought to be used by everyone

Gun silencers are a fantasy from Hollywood. There's no such thing.

However, there are sound suppressors being manufactured and sold, and they only reduce the noise level from deafening to loud.

These suppressors are expensive, highly regulated and restricted because of the silencer lie.

Many people have diminished hearing today because they fired unsuppressed firearms when they were young.

The deafening sound of a firearm being fired damages follicles in the ears causing immediate ringing of the ears and tinnitus (sounds like crickets) later in life.

I want young people to know how to use firearms properly and safely. We all need sound suppressors attached to our firearms for health reasons.

Hollywood has perpetuated the ignorance and lie of the existence of a silencer. There's no such thing.

Suppressors should be sold over the counter with no paperwork or registration.

Readers, enjoy your movies! Just keep in mind, it's Hollywood and most of what we watch is fiction, fantasy and outright lies.