Letter: Gun silencers aren't necessary
Letter: Gun silencers aren't necessary

I read in the Tulsa World June 20 "DC Digest" roundup that Sens. James Lankford and Jim Inhofe have backed legislation to make silencers "more easily available" for sale to gun owners.

This begs the question: Who, besides professional assassins and other criminal ilk, needs a silencer?

I wonder if there's been any response from the law enforcement community about this.

Marilyn Meakins, Tulsa

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

