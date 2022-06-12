Letter: Gun reform needs to start with firearms manufacturers

Gun control should start with the manufacturers. Instead of asking our inept congressmen to “do something,” we should be asking the manufacturers to stop producing high capacity magazines, bump stocks and military style weapons for civilian purchase.
No one needs an AR-15 type weapon for hunting or protection. This type weapon should not be available for purchase at gun shows and manufacturers should be ashamed that they have contributed to the needless, continued deaths of so many children.
