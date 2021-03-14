Letter: Gun bills written by out-of-state lobbyists

Oklahoma lawmakers filed more than 30 bad gun bills this session.

Many of the bills were written for them by a gun rights lobbyist, not by the people of Oklahoma.

Lawmakers don’t allow ordinary Oklahomans to testify against gun bills that would hurt them, but they invite the gun lobbyist to explain the bills they have written for them.

Oklahomans should be worried about these bills if they become law.

These bills would increase guns in K-12 schools, on college campuses and in restaurants serving alcohol.

They would penalize and restrict municipalities from adopting measures intended to protect the public. They would make it more difficult for prosecutors to try cases where the shooter claims self-defense.

They would legalize and encourage people to point their firearms in confrontations, which will lead to more deaths as proven by research.

They would reduce the penalty for carrying firearms in bars and restaurants and expand the law to allow arming teachers with less training than is currently required.