Letter: Guerin Emig's Monday column meaningful to the non-sports fans

I am not a sports fan. I do not follow any sports teams, and I routinely just flip past the entire Tulsa World sports section unread.

However, somehow and quite some time ago, one of Guerin Emig's Monday columns caught my eye.

This is the weekly column where he reflects on what made him think, laugh and/or cry during the previous week.

Even though the anecdotes are nearly always sports-related and I rarely fully understand the sports references, I make it a point to read his column each week as I still find it entertaining and thought-provoking.

So while I am not a sports fan, I am a fan of a sports writer.

Thank you, Guerin Emig, for sharing your craft with everyone, fans and non-fans alike.

