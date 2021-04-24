 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Guerin Emig's Monday column meaningful to the non-sports fans
0 comments

Letter: Guerin Emig's Monday column meaningful to the non-sports fans

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I am not a sports fan. I do not follow any sports teams, and I routinely just flip past the entire Tulsa World sports section unread.

However, somehow and quite some time ago, one of Guerin Emig's Monday columns caught my eye.

This is the weekly column where he reflects on what made him think, laugh and/or cry during the previous week.

Even though the anecdotes are nearly always sports-related and I rarely fully understand the sports references, I make it a point to read his column each week as I still find it entertaining and thought-provoking.

So while I am not a sports fan, I am a fan of a sports writer.

Thank you, Guerin Emig, for sharing your craft with everyone, fans and non-fans alike.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Editorial Pages Editor Wayne Greene reads the Tulsa World April 16 editorial: Good news for American Airlines is good news for Tulsa
0 comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Rethinking the word 'native'
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Rethinking the word 'native'

"The true native peoples of where I reside in northeastern Oklahoma are those whose ancestors originally inhabited the land, and from whom it was stolen, with the Caddo, Osage and Wichita most often identified as being indigenous," said Tulsa resident Bobbie Henderson. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News