Letter: Guerin Emig column on Spencer Rattler appreciated

I have a cousin who lives in Tulsa and she sometimes sends me articles about OSU and OU sports. I grew up in Oklahoma and still remain an avid fan for both Oklahoma teams. I now live in Texas and love Texas A&M, who have the nicest fans.

I thank Guerin Emig for his thoughtfully written article about Spencer Rattler (“Rattler treatment goes deeper than slump,” Sept. 27). As I was watching the game and OU fans were booing and calling for another quarterback, I was shocked to believe the crowd would do this. I know it was only some who were doing this, but it was really sad to think some would engage in this behavior.

Maybe the cheerleaders can start a chant to drown out the unkind fans. The fans who do not agree with this behavior will then be the good sports of OU.

For those who want to hurt players, act like bad fans, I can only say this about you. “You are acting like a Texas fan!"

Again, thanks Mr. Emig for your article.