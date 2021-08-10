Letter: Guardians not appropriate name in light of Osage Nation history

Cleveland's MLB team recently announced its mascot is being changed to the Guardians from the Indians.

I'm not opposed to changing the mascot, but I think the Guardians is a poor choice. In fact, it's politically incorrect.

That's because, ironically, in the Oklahoma-based book (and forthcoming movie) "Killers of the Flower Moon," the guardians of the Osage Nation citizens' oil money in the 1920s were mostly unscrupulous thieves and murderers.

Cleveland's team owner, Paul Dolan, who was instrumental in the name change, should read the book.

Then, he would realize that choosing the Guardians is a politically incorrect mistake.

Dolan needs to nip the poor choice in the bud.

Making a different choice soon could easily fix the problem.

John K. Harris, Tulsa