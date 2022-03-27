Letter: Grocery tax weighs unfairly on lower-income Oklahomans

Oklahoma is one of 13 states to still impose a sales tax on grocery items, at 4.5%. As with many states that charge grocery taxes, Oklahoma suffers above average food insecurity.

Many factors contribute to food insecurity but making food more expensive certainly does not help. The current House Bill 3349 temporally reduces taxes paid on groceries to zero. The reduction would start in July 2022 and end in June 2024. This bill is a short-lived reprieve of a bad tax.

The lower the income a household has, the higher the percentage of their income they spend on purchasing groceries. A lower-income household will spend 36% of their income on food, while a higher-income household will only spend 8% on food.

The tax paid per household on 36% of income is drastically different than if they had spent 8%. This results in a lower-income household paying more of their income for grocery tax, while a higher-income household pays less. The lower-income households end up paying more than what would seem fair.

Taxes must do as little harm to the well-being of those who pay them, but a grocery tax strictly violates this rule. The current bill is a movement in the right direction but does not go far enough as two years is not forever. A grocery tax is simply a tax to live.

