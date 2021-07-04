Letter: Great year so far for Oklahoma agriculture

For as many challenges as 2020 brought to the agriculture industry, 2021 has proved to bring just as many opportunities.

A few highlights thus far include the inception of the Cattlemen’s Congress, immense growth across Oklahoma for meat processors and multiple legislative achievements directly supporting our producers.

Thanks to the commitment of our governor and the Legislature, Oklahoma’s nearly 130,000 producers and 77,2000 farms have seen incredible support from our state Capitol, including a cookout under a PETA billboard in the heart of Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma was able to show that we were open for business and support our agriculturists when we hosted the 2021 Cattlemen’s Congress, the largest stock show in North America.

This show brought in more than 2,700 exhibitors, over 9,600 head of cattle and $50 million. We look forward to hosting this event for years to come.

The Legislature prioritized farmers and ranchers by passing bills such as House Bill 2364, which helped advance the Oklahoma Certified Beef Program and promote our local beef producers.