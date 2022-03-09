 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Great story on Blanche Albritton, who served in WWII

Well Tim Stanley, you did it again!

A recent article on the Tulsa World’s front page says it all (“Tulsan helped make history in World War II,” Feb. 12). You introduced your readers to Blanche Albritton, a continual letter writer who served in World War II. The article was perfect for Black History Month.

Her group, known as the Sic Triple Eight, was the only African-American women’s unit sent overseas during the war. She served the troops during that time, and again she served people upon her return home.

Stanley does an outstanding job covering all the details of a person’s life in a warm, detailed manner and we thank him for that.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

