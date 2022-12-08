Letter: Great stories in recent edition of the Tulsa World

As a retired newspaper guy (I’m 75 years young) who got his start in the business back in the 1960s as a Tulsa World carrier, I was anxious to renew my subscription when we moved back to the Tulsa area some 10 years ago.

I quickly learned that the news and many of the features that fill today’s newspapers are certainly not the same flavor as though back in my younger days as a print media man. Everything seems to be much darker and definitely not as much fun to read.

So today when I opened a recent Friday edition of the World, I was very surprised and pleased when I found three well done and interesting pieces among the daily fare of world crisis, pandemic, murders and political feuding.

First, the story on Page 2 about what had been tried in the past to deal with a lava flow such as the one now threatening the Big Island of Hawaii.

In 1881, to divert the deadly lava flow of Mauna Loa volcano but before barrier construction could begin, Hawaiian Princess Ruth Ke’elik lani “approached the lava flow, offered brandy and red scarves and chanted asking Pele (the volcano goddess) to stop the flow and go home. The flow stopped before the barriers could be built.”

Second, on the editorial page, a column by Tom Purcell about talking dogs with some funny jokes.

Third, the recognition of the 80th anniversary of the classic film “Casablanca.”

“Here’s looking at you, kid.”

Thanks, Tulsa World.

