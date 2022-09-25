Letter: Great staff at St. John hospital

I had a reason to be a patient in St. John hospital recently for eight days. Hospital stays don't sound attractive but if you must go, ward 9E has, in my opinion, the great grouping of wonderful nurses and techs plus fine food service and great cleaning service.

Karen, Christine, Cindi and Davis are just four of several. These are the nicest and best-trained staff and, although not where one wants to be, if you must be there, the 9E people are a great choice.

Thanks to those mentioned and their additional colleagues. Keep up the great work.

