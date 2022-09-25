 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Great staff at St. John hospital

  • 0

Oklahoma was among the first states to implement universal pre-K, programs for 4-year-olds offered by public schools. Only eight states fund pre-K for all children. Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette talk about the positive impacts of this program and more.

I had a reason to be a patient in St. John hospital recently for eight days. Hospital stays don't sound attractive but if you must go, ward 9E has, in my opinion, the great grouping of wonderful nurses and techs plus fine food service and great cleaning service.

Karen, Christine, Cindi and Davis are just four of several. These are the nicest and best-trained staff and, although not where one wants to be, if you must be there, the 9E people are a great choice.

Thanks to those mentioned and their additional colleagues. Keep up the great work.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Mitch McConnell driving country down the wrong path

Letter: Mitch McConnell driving country down the wrong path

"McConnell and what once was the Republican Party do not possess the courage or honesty to even acknowledge their responsibility for the current ongoing assault on our system of government and ultimately our way of life," says Tulsa resident Tom Payne.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert