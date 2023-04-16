Regarding education, Oklahomans are reaping what elected leaders have sown.

Gov. Kevin Stitt's recent demand that the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University increase their enrollment by 33% collectively by 2030 comes after decades of tax cuts to state education totaling 35%, ranking the state third highest in the U.S. for slashing education funds.

The governor thinks solutions to problems he and his ilk have created will be solved by issuing superfluous edicts. It hasn’t only been higher education diminished by conservative, trickledown economics-driven tax cuts.

For decades public education has been under endless attacks from the hard right characterized by vilification of certified teachers often for their union affiliation. The culmination of this perverse effort has driven competent, qualified, career teachers from the state, partially replaced, if at all, by non-certified, untrained instructors.

The voucher program is a cynical, coordinated effort to syphon funding for traditional public education to fund private schools.

All this is robbing Oklahomans of what in the past has been a viable means for anyone to improve their life potential thorough public education. This persistent, ill-conceived effort makes the state far less competitive for attracting emerging industries that understand the value of common education.

The great irony here is politicians promising to make Oklahoma a “top ten” state are destroying a primary means of achieving that goal, a well-funded, educational system equally available to all Oklahomans staffed by competent professionals.

Much like the system we once had before, it became politicized by ideologues pursuing a political agenda.

