Our 47-year-old son was recently admitted into intensive emergency care at Saint Francis Hospital South and later transferred to its heart hospital.
His condition was quite critical. After being on life support for six days, he was miraculously nursed back to life, praise the good Lord.
We were privileged to observe the very finest doctors and nurses in America care for our son, and we want to thank each of them from the depths of our hearts. We are so thankful to them. May God bless them mightily.