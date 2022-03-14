 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Great article about World War II veteran

  • 0

Tim Stanley is a jewel! What a wonderful article about Ms. Albritton and the services she rendered during WW II (“Tulsan helped make history in World War II,” Feb. 12). How many of us knew about this?

We always learn so much when we read his articles, always informative and interesting. For years. I read about interviews he did with WW II veterans including my father-in-law who was a German POW.

Tim, good work. Never miss your articles.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Time for people to reject the Republican Party

Letter: Time for people to reject the Republican Party

"Republicans like to equate their 'conservative' values with Christianity and faith, but in reality they have aligned themselves with elitist thinking which only aspires to 'conserve' the upper hand of a small powerful group over the needs and will of the people,"

Letter: Birth certificate legislation is immoral

Letter: Birth certificate legislation is immoral

"Though my family is now members of a large, non-denominational church movement which has many evangelical markers as tenets of faith, my heart has been broken by those who now bear that label as a militant slogan of superiority," writes Owasso resident Loni Capshew.

Letter: Biden's speech was empty rhetoric

Letter: Biden's speech was empty rhetoric

"(Biden's) speech was tainted with hypocrisy. He attempted to present that the border was in control but his czar for the border, that was sitting behind him, has been pretty much MIA, with the highest illegal immigration in years," says Broken Arrow resident David Jones.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert