Letter: Great article about World War II veteran

Tim Stanley is a jewel! What a wonderful article about Ms. Albritton and the services she rendered during WW II (“Tulsan helped make history in World War II,” Feb. 12). How many of us knew about this?
We always learn so much when we read his articles, always informative and interesting. For years. I read about interviews he did with WW II veterans including my father-in-law who was a German POW.
Tim, good work. Never miss your articles.
