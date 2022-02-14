Letter: Grateful to live in Tulsa and not in troubled U.S. cities

I thank my lucky stars for residing in Tulsa during these trying times for our nation. Though our fair city has its problems – an increase in homicides, among others – they still pale when compared to cities like Chicago, San Francisco and New York. Not much we can do about crime, it's with us to stay.

A few months ago, a couple of friends of mine returned from a trip to California. When I saw them upon their return, they told me that they have never been so glad to get home. They described the conditions in San Francisco: people openly smoking pot, urine and feces on streets and sidewalks and a complete disregard for the law in general.

This is due to the fact that their elected officials don't do the jobs they were elected to do. They are more concerned about the rights of lawbreakers than those of the victims of their crimes.

Fortunately, in Tulsa our elected and appointed officials meticulously go about their assorted tasks and obligations. The police make the arrests and the prosecutors do their jobs with full approval of our mayor.

That's the main reason that I'm thankful for being a resident of Tulsa. When we don't have law and order, we have chaos and disorder!

