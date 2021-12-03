 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Grateful for work of Councilor Lakin, Tulsa Streets Department
0 Comments

Letter: Grateful for work of Councilor Lakin, Tulsa Streets Department

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Kudos to Tulsa City Councilor Phil Lakin and his team overseeing District 8.

My neighborhood of Silver Oaks needed a few street repairs. An email sent to Lakin on Nov. 18 resulted in total resolution within 24 hours.

Great things are happening in Tulsa, as evidenced by their professional and quick solution to a common problem.

Thank you, Councilor Lakin team, and the city of Tulsa Streets and Stormwater Department.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin describes a recent uptick in shooting violence different from anything the city has dealt with before.
0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Gov. Stitt made right call to grant clemency to Julius Jones, but not because Jones was innocent
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Gov. Stitt made right call to grant clemency to Julius Jones, but not because Jones was innocent

"In my opinion, Stitt recognized that Jones' execution would have resulted in significant negative publicity as well as negative economic consequences to the state of Oklahoma, to include the loss of future Hollywood movies shot in Oklahoma as well as the loss of other businesses and ventures relocating or starting up in Oklahoma," writes Tulsa resident Steven Terry.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert