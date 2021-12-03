Letter: Grateful for work of Councilor Lakin, Tulsa Streets Department

Kudos to Tulsa City Councilor Phil Lakin and his team overseeing District 8.
My neighborhood of Silver Oaks needed a few street repairs. An email sent to Lakin on Nov. 18 resulted in total resolution within 24 hours.
Great things are happening in Tulsa, as evidenced by their professional and quick solution to a common problem.
Thank you, Councilor Lakin team, and the city of Tulsa Streets and Stormwater Department.
