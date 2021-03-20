Letter: Grateful for moment of silence for victims

Thank you for the front-page story commemorating Oklahoma's first COVID-19 patient ("'A moment of sadness and gratitude': Minute of silence marks first anniversary of Tulsa's first case of COVID-19," March 2).

The photo of the Saint Francis Hospital employees touched our hearts as they observed the moment of silence to mark the year. And thank you to reporter Michael Overall for sharing this minute with us readers.

The 704 deaths (on the date of publication) in Tulsa County have left us with deep sorrow for the families who have experienced these deaths.

And, we are remembering them in our hearts on this day, and always.

Tulsa County also experienced at least 71,000 cases of the virus for this first year. We are so grateful for the caring, hard-working medical personnel and helpers who have gotten us through the year.

The pandemic isn't finished with us.

It's so important to continue wearing our masks and keeping a distance between us and others.